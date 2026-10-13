JK Rowling to get a 2-part BBC documentary
What's the story
The BBC is set to air a two-part docu-series on the life and career of author JK Rowling. It will be produced by Rogan Productions and will explore her rise to fame, cultural impact, and controversial legacy, reported Deadline. The first episode will focus on the creation of Harry Potter, while the second will delve into her views on Scottish independence, feminism, free speech, and gender identity.
Production details
It is unclear if Rowling will be interviewed
The documentary will include "rare" archival footage, Rowling's own words, and interviews with people who have worked with her throughout her career.
However, it is not clear if Rowling will be interviewed or cooperate with the documentary.
The announcement comes amid Rowling's mixed relationship with the BBC.
She has successfully collaborated on adapting her Strike novels but has also criticized the corporation's reporting on trans rights.
Release speculation
The documentary's release date remains unclear
The documentary, titled J.K. Rowling (working title), is currently being shopped at MIPCOM.
Its release date remains unclear, but it could possibly coincide with the premiere of HBO's Harry Potter series in December.
Simon Young, the BBC's head of history commissioning, said: "No cultural history of Britain in the 21st century would be complete without the story of the boy wizard that J.K. Rowling created, the publishing and film-making phenomenon that she spawned...or the polarizing public figure she has become."