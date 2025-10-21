'BBK12': Week 4 drama sees Rakshitha-Rashika in spotlight Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

Week four in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 turned tense as Rakshitha nominated Rashika, calling her too dependent on others in the house.

Rashika pushed back, challenging Rakshitha's view and defending her own game.

Their back-and-forth quickly became the week's big talking point for fans following the show.