'BBK12': Week 4 drama sees Rakshitha-Rashika in spotlight
Entertainment
Week four in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 turned tense as Rakshitha nominated Rashika, calling her too dependent on others in the house.
Rashika pushed back, challenging Rakshitha's view and defending her own game.
Their back-and-forth quickly became the week's big talking point for fans following the show.
Viewers divided over Rakshitha's game
It wasn't just about Rakshitha and Rashika—another contestant, known as "Gilli nata," landed several nominations too, hinting at growing tensions among housemates.
Viewers online are split: some aren't impressed with Rakshitha's strategy, while others think this week's drama made for must-watch TV.