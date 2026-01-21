'Truth always comes...out': David Beckham's ex-assistant reacts to Brooklyn's feud

Rebecca Loos, former personal assistant to David Beckham , has responded to Brooklyn Beckham 's recent Instagram tirade against his parents. In a series of emotional posts, Brooklyn accused his parents of spreading "countless lies" and attempting to ruin his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. Loos, who worked for Beckham in 2003 and claimed to have had an affair with him during that time, said "the truth always comes out" in response to the comments on her post.

Supportive stance Loos expressed support for Brooklyn's public statement Loos responded to a comment on her Instagram post, which praised Brooklyn's Instagram Stories and suggested he was "supporting everyone who knows the facade." The commenter also mentioned that Brooklyn's post might provide extra validation for Loos, especially regarding the mention of dogs. In a now-deleted response, Loos wrote, "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!!" "I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"

Family feud Loos's response to Brooklyn's admission of family feud Loos also responded to another comment that described Brooklyn's statement as a "fascinating admission." She replied, "The truth always comes out."

Advertisement

Family drama Brooklyn's Instagram Stories: A detailed account of family drama In his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with Peltz Beckham for publicity and preserving their image. He also claimed they tried to "bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before marrying Peltz Beckham. He recounted several instances where he felt his family attempted to sabotage his relationship, including during his wedding and Beckham's 50th birthday party.

Advertisement