Brooklyn Beckham's family feud with David, Victoria hits 'breaking point'

The rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham , has reportedly reached a "breaking point." An insider told Page Six that this breakdown in trust happened last week, just days before the chef's bombshell statement directed at his family. "From Brooklyn and [wife] Nicola [Peltz's] perspective, they have tried everything they can to repair the relationship privately with David and Victoria," the source said.

Media manipulation Beckham and Peltz's frustration over media narratives The source added that Beckham and Peltz were frustrated with the constant media narratives about their relationship with David and Victoria. "They'd had enough," the insider said, adding that the drama has turned into a "huge power struggle between two powerful families." "The couple just doesn't want to deal with it anymore... Last week was the last straw, they just couldn't handle it anymore."

Family feud Beckham's explosive statement against parents In a recent Instagram Story, Beckham declared, "I do not want to reconcile with my family." He accused his parents of controlling narratives in the media about their family. He further alleged that they went to great lengths to place "countless lies in the media" at the expense of innocent people.

Family allegations Allegations against parents and family dynamics Beckham also claimed his parents have been trying to ruin his relationship with Peltz. He alleged that Victoria canceled making Peltz's wedding dress at the last minute, forcing her to find a new one. Beckham accused his parents of repeatedly pressuring him into signing away rights to his name, which he claims affected their payday. He also alleged that Victoria hijacked their first dance at their wedding in front of 500 guests.

