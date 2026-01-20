'Don't want to reconcile': Brooklyn Beckham accuses parents of manipulation

In a shocking revelation, Brooklyn Beckham has accused his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham , of trying to "control the narratives" around his life and ruining his relationship with wife-actor Nicola Peltz. The 26-year-old shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories, claiming that he had been silent for years but was forced to speak out as his parents continue to go to the press.

Allegations Beckham accused parents of spreading 'countless lies' Beckham alleged that his parents have been spreading "countless lies" about him and his family in the media. He described his relationship with them as "inauthentic," supported by "performative social media posts" and family events. He also claimed that they tried to sabotage his relationship with Peltz by canceling her wedding dress at the last minute and attempting to bribe him into signing away rights to his name before marriage.

Wedding woes Beckham's wedding day was marred by family drama Beckham recounted an uncomfortable incident on his wedding day when his mother danced with him instead of Peltz, leaving him feeling "humiliated." He wrote, "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was a planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead." "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

