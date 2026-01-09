They don't talk anymore

Brooklyn apparently told Beckhams to contact him via lawyers only

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:34 pm Jan 09, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, has reportedly requested that his parents only communicate with him through their legal representatives. This unusual demand was made last summer during a series of letters exchanged between the 26-year-old chef and his parents, as per Daily Mail. The request came after Brooklyn was upset by reports suggesting he was being "controlled" by his wife Nicola Peltz, and was a "hostage."