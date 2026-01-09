Brooklyn apparently told Beckhams to contact him via lawyers only
What's the story
The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, has reportedly requested that his parents only communicate with him through their legal representatives. This unusual demand was made last summer during a series of letters exchanged between the 26-year-old chef and his parents, as per Daily Mail. The request came after Brooklyn was upset by reports suggesting he was being "controlled" by his wife Nicola Peltz, and was a "hostage."
Communication channels
'David was told to speak to them via Schillings'
A source told Daily Mail, "David was told to speak to them via [law firm] Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate." The report also mentioned that Brooklyn has not shown any interest in reconciling with his family after their public fallout last year. Instead, he is focused on living a "peaceful, drama-free life" with Peltz.
Social media dispute
Cruz Beckham claimed brother had blocked him, parents on Instagram
Last month, Brooklyn's younger brother, Cruz Beckham, 20, denied rumors that their parents had blocked Brooklyn on Instagram. He wrote, "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son." "Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked ... as did I." Despite everything, Beckham shared a throwback picture with Brooklyn on New Year's Eve on Instagram Stories. While nothing is confirmed, rumor vines suggest that Peltz not wearing a Victoria Beckham design on wedding started the feud.