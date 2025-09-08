Next Article
Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter killed after late-night party turns violent
A 26-year-old cab driver named Koushik was found dead in Bapuji Nagar, Bengaluru, on Monday morning after a late-night party with friends took a violent turn.
Once known as a rowdy-sheeter with six criminal cases—including a 2020 murder—Koushik had recently gotten out on bail and started driving cabs to eke out a living.
Police investigating, trying to track down all involved
Police say an argument broke out among Koushik and his friends during the party, which quickly escalated.
Things turned physical, and Koushik was fatally attacked with beer bottles and a stone.
Byatarayanapura police are now investigating, trying to track down those involved and figure out what led to such a tragic end.