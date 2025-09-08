New rom-com series 'Rambo in Love' lands on JioHotstar Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

"Rambo in Love," a new Telugu rom-com series, lands on JioHotstar September 12.

Directed by Ajith Reddy, it stars Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, and others. The story follows Rambo, a corporate employee who unexpectedly falls for his boss.

Expect plenty of workplace laughs and lighthearted romance across seven episodes.