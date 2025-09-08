Next Article
New rom-com series 'Rambo in Love' lands on JioHotstar
"Rambo in Love," a new Telugu rom-com series, lands on JioHotstar September 12.
Directed by Ajith Reddy, it stars Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, and others. The story follows Rambo, a corporate employee who unexpectedly falls for his boss.
Expect plenty of workplace laughs and lighthearted romance across seven episodes.
Fresh faces in the cast
The show introduces fresh faces like Kavya Achu, Nandu Bhargav, Pavan Yatagani, Appaji Ambarisha, and Keshav Deepak.
The colorful first-look poster is already getting attention for its quirky style.
Plus, Saran Raghavan's music promises to keep things upbeat throughout the series.