Lady Gaga leaves VMAs early to make NYC concert

Gaga's VMA total swells to 18

Gaga scored big at this year's VMAs with 12 nominations and four wins—including Best Direction and Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars for "Die With A Smile."

This brings her VMA total to 18 awards, making her one of the most-nominated artists for three years running.

She's currently touring North America for her album "Mayhem," with more shows coming up in the UK and Europe.