Lady Gaga leaves VMAs early to make NYC concert
Lady Gaga made a quick exit from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards after winning Artist of the Year, telling fans she had to rush off for her sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.
She shared a heartfelt, "I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden. Love you. Thank you," before dedicating her award to fiance Michael Polansky.
Gaga's VMA total swells to 18
Gaga scored big at this year's VMAs with 12 nominations and four wins—including Best Direction and Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars for "Die With A Smile."
This brings her VMA total to 18 awards, making her one of the most-nominated artists for three years running.
She's currently touring North America for her album "Mayhem," with more shows coming up in the UK and Europe.