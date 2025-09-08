Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' heads to OTT: Details here
Param Sundari, the new romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is heading to Amazon Prime Video after its big-screen debut.
The film released in theaters on August 29, 2025, and is expected to start streaming by late October or early November this year.
When will it stream online?
After its theatrical run wraps up, you'll be able to catch Param Sundari on Amazon Prime Video—perfect for a cozy movie night at home.
Meanwhile, know more about film
Directed by Tushar Jalota, the story follows Param (Malhotra), a wealthy entrepreneur who creates an AI-powered dating app and travels to Kerala to meet Sundari (Kapoor), a homestay owner.
Their cross-cultural romance brings together two very different worlds.
It received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. It currently has a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.