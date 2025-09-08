Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' heads to OTT: Details here

After its theatrical run wraps up, you'll be able to catch Param Sundari on Amazon Prime Video —perfect for a cozy movie night at home.

Meanwhile, know more about film

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the story follows Param (Malhotra), a wealthy entrepreneur who creates an AI-powered dating app and travels to Kerala to meet Sundari (Kapoor), a homestay owner.

Their cross-cultural romance brings together two very different worlds.

It received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. It currently has a 6.1/10 rating on IMDb.