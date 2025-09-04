Bhagyashree to paparazzi: 'Punjab floods, ye sab rehne do'
At Mumbai airport this week, actor Bhagyashree gently asked paparazzi to turn their attention from her to the people suffering in Punjab, Delhi, and Jammu due to severe floods.
"Ye sab rehne do, wahan ka pehle dekho (Leave all this, look at that place first)," she said.
Why is Punjab in news?
Punjab is facing major floods after days of heavy rain and overflowing rivers.
So far, 37 lives have been lost and around 1,655 villages across 23 districts are affected.
Gurdaspur and Amritsar are among the hardest hit—over 3.5 lakh people impacted and huge stretches of farmland underwater.
The state government has declared Punjab a disaster zone to speed up help.
Support pouring in from all quarters
Many Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shah Rukh Khan have shown support by sharing verified information and expressing solidarity with flood victims on social media.
The hope is that more people will pitch in or spread awareness as the situation unfolds.