Bhagyashree to paparazzi: 'Punjab floods, ye sab rehne do'

Why is Punjab in news?

Punjab is facing major floods after days of heavy rain and overflowing rivers.

So far, 37 lives have been lost and around 1,655 villages across 23 districts are affected.

Gurdaspur and Amritsar are among the hardest hit—over 3.5 lakh people impacted and huge stretches of farmland underwater.

The state government has declared Punjab a disaster zone to speed up help.