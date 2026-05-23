Bhatt shines at Cannes in blush gown, Hotel Martinez stay
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt turned heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, not just with her blush gown but also by staying at Hotel Martinez, a legendary Art Deco hotel built in 1929.
Its classic white facade and blue balconies overlook the Mediterranean, adding extra sparkle to her festival experience.
Rooms up to ₹5.31L during Cannes
Hotel Martinez sits right on Boulevard de la Croisette, steps from the main festival venue.
During Cannes, rooms can cost up to ₹5.31 lakh a night. Guests enjoy sea-facing suites and dining at La Palme d'Or.
Owned by Hyatt since 2013, the hotel is a go-to for celebrities, weddings, and big events thanks to its spacious venues and timeless style.