Bhatt shines at Cannes in blush gown, Hotel Martinez stay

Rooms up to ₹5.31L during Cannes

Hotel Martinez sits right on Boulevard de la Croisette, steps from the main festival venue.

During Cannes, rooms can cost up to ₹5.31 lakh a night. Guests enjoy sea-facing suites and dining at La Palme d'Or.

Owned by Hyatt since 2013, the hotel is a go-to for celebrities, weddings, and big events thanks to its spacious venues and timeless style.