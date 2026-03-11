'Bhooth Bangla' teaser screening event held

'Bhooth Bangla' teaser screening sparks excitement ahead of official release

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:58 pm Mar 11, 202603:58 pm

What's the story

The buzz around the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, is only getting stronger. In a bid to involve fans in the film's promotional journey, the makers recently hosted an exclusive fan screening event where selected attendees were given a sneak peek at the much-anticipated teaser ahead of its official digital launch, reported Bollywood Hungama. The event was organized to create early buzz and reward fans eagerly awaiting Kumar's return in a spooky yet comedic avatar.