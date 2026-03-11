'Bhooth Bangla' teaser screening sparks excitement ahead of official release
The buzz around the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, is only getting stronger. In a bid to involve fans in the film's promotional journey, the makers recently hosted an exclusive fan screening event where selected attendees were given a sneak peek at the much-anticipated teaser ahead of its official digital launch, reported Bollywood Hungama. The event was organized to create early buzz and reward fans eagerly awaiting Kumar's return in a spooky yet comedic avatar.
Fans react to Kumar's character, film's tone
Sources close to the development said the atmosphere at the screening was "electric," with fans reacting positively to the film's tone, visuals, and Kumar's character. The teaser reportedly blends eerie elements with Kumar's signature humor, hinting at a movie that promises both chills and laughs. The special preview event also allowed makers to gauge the audience's immediate response before its digital launch on Thursday.
Kumar-Priyadarshan's much-awaited comeback
Bhooth Bangla marks a long-awaited reunion between Kumar and veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. The duo has delivered iconic movies together, like Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009). Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu.