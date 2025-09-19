Next Article
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali's staggering weekly fee revealed
Entertainment
Baseer Ali from Hyderabad is making waves on Bigg Boss 19—not just for his gameplay, but also for his paycheck.
He reportedly takes home ₹3-6 lakh each week, which works out to about ₹42K-₹85K a day, putting him among the highest-paid contestants this season.
Ali's reality show journey and recent 'Bigg Boss' stint
Ali's journey started back in 2017 with MTV Roadies Rising as runner-up, followed by a win on Splitsvilla 10.
He's hosted and appeared in several other reality shows since then, building a strong fanbase.
Now, as a standout contestant and recent house captain on Bigg Boss 19, his bold strategy has everyone talking.