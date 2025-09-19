Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali's staggering weekly fee revealed Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Baseer Ali from Hyderabad is making waves on Bigg Boss 19—not just for his gameplay, but also for his paycheck.

He reportedly takes home ₹3-6 lakh each week, which works out to about ₹42K-₹85K a day, putting him among the highest-paid contestants this season.