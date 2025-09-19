Aamir Khan slams Bollywood actors' 'shameful,' 'strange' demands from producers

Aamir Khan recently criticized the younger generation of Bollywood actors for their "extremely shameful and harmful" demands from producers. Speaking to Komal Nahta on his show Game Changers, he highlighted the extravagant lifestyle of these stars and how it affects film budgets. This has sparked a debate on the rising culture of excess in Bollywood and its impact on production costs.

Staff expenses Khan questioned why producers are paying personal staff costs Khan expressed his surprise at the practice of producers paying for actors' drivers and personal staff. He questioned, "The driver and the help is working for me, why is the producer paying for it?" He sarcastically added, "If the producer is paying my personal staff, does that mean he will also start paying for my kids' school fees? Where will this stop?"

Actor's expectations He highlighted the growing trend of such demands Khan was particularly disappointed with the current generation's excessive demands. He said, "I hear that stars of today also don't care to pay their drivers. They ask their producers to pay them." "Not just that, but the producer is also paying for the actor's spot boy. They don't stop here. They make the producer pay for their trainers, cooks."

Actor's duty Khan urged actors to think of themselves as team players Khan emphasized that actors should see themselves as part of a larger team. "As an actor, it is my duty to make sure that the production house is not burdened because of me." "Every team player should think this. You are all working for the film, be a team." He added, "These stars are earning in crores and yet not capable of paying for their needs? I find this extremely strange."