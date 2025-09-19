'Coolie' release: Prime Video pays tribute to Rajinikanth's 50-year journey
What's the story
To commemorate the release of the Tamil action thriller Coolie on Prime Video, the streamer has released a unique tribute video celebrating superstar Rajinikanth's 50-year cinematic journey. The video pays tribute to the megastar's iconic style throughout the years, unparalleled screen presence, and enduring connection with fans across generations.
Citywide homage
Prime Video launches billboard campaign in Chennai
In addition to the video, Prime Video has also launched a massive billboard campaign across Chennai. The billboards feature Rajinikanth's most popular punchlines, presented as fans' tribute to the legend. This initiative has turned the city into a living canvas celebrating the superstar's legendary career.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Ore Sooryan. Ore Chandiran. Ore Superstar.—
50 varshama andrum indrum endrum ore Thalaivar – RAJINI👑🔥#CoolieOnPrime, Watch Now pic.twitter.com/6X2KgH30Lj
prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 19, 2025
Film availability
'Coolie' streaming on Prime Video
Coolie is now streaming in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is available exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Since its release, Coolie has been trending globally, ranking in the Top 10 Movies across more than 20 countries, including India, Hong Kong, Australia, the UAE, and Singapore.