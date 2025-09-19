'Coolie' release: Prime Video pays tribute to Rajinikanth's 50-year journey

In addition to the video, Prime Video has also launched a massive billboard campaign across Chennai . The billboards feature Rajinikanth's most popular punchlines, presented as fans' tribute to the legend. This initiative has turned the city into a living canvas celebrating the superstar's legendary career.

Film availability

'Coolie' streaming on Prime Video

Coolie is now streaming in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is available exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Since its release, Coolie has been trending globally, ranking in the Top 10 Movies across more than 20 countries, including India, Hong Kong, Australia, the UAE, and Singapore.