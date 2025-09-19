Next Article
Priyanka-Upendra fall for WhatsApp scam; know how to avoid it
Entertainment
Kannada actor-director Upendra and his wife, actress Priyanka Upendra, got caught in a WhatsApp scam after Priyanka received a fake delivery call about a package from Dubai.
She was tricked into dialing a code that froze her phone, and Upendra's phone was hit next when he clicked on a link she sent—both phones were compromised.
Scammers used AI to mimic Priyanka's voice
Once their phones were hacked, scammers used their contacts to send urgent money requests, even using AI to mimic Priyanka's voice.
The couple reached out to the cyber helpline at 1930 for help.
Experts warn these scams are more about clever tricks than tech hacks—so always enable two-step verification, don't merge calls or share OTPs with unknown numbers, and avoid clicking random links.