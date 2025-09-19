Priyanka-Upendra fall for WhatsApp scam; know how to avoid it

Scammers used AI to mimic Priyanka's voice

Once their phones were hacked, scammers used their contacts to send urgent money requests, even using AI to mimic Priyanka's voice.

The couple reached out to the cyber helpline at 1930 for help.

Experts warn these scams are more about clever tricks than tech hacks—so always enable two-step verification, don't merge calls or share OTPs with unknown numbers, and avoid clicking random links.