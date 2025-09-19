Next Article
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident
Zubeen Garg, the iconic Assamese singer, died on Friday after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.
He was there for the Northeast Festival when he fell into the sea and lost consciousness.
Despite emergency care at a hospital ICU, he didn't survive.
His passing has left Assam's music scene and countless fans deeply saddened.
His humanitarian work during COVID-19
Garg wasn't just known for his songs—he also gave back to his community.
During COVID-19, he offered a two-storey building in Assam to be used as a care center.
Assam's Chief Minister called him a cultural icon whose music and kindness will keep inspiring people for years to come.