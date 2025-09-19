Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci end relationship after nearly 2 years
What's the story
Hollywood filmmaker Tim Burton and Italian actor Monica Bellucci have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years. The news was confirmed by the couple through a joint statement. "It is with great respect and mutual affection that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to separate," read the statement. The reason behind their split remains undisclosed, but it has been confirmed that it was a mutual decision.
Relationship journey
Timeline of their relationship
Bellucci and Burton were first linked in October 2022, after they were spotted together at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, France. The couple was also spotted together in Madrid in February 2023. Their relationship was confirmed when Bellucci spoke about it to Elle France in June 2023. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 18th Rome Film Festival in October 2023 and later attended the Globo d'Oro Awards in Rome that July.
Career crossover
Their professional collaboration
Bellucci's relationship with Burton even crossed into his professional life. The actor played Dolores in Burton's Beetlejuice sequel. The couple attended the film's world premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in August, alongside the rest of the cast. Meanwhile, Burton was married to Lena Gieseke from 1987 to 1991. On the other hand, Bellucci was married to Claudio Carlos Basso from 1990 to 1994 and to Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013.