Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci end relationship after nearly 2 years

Relationship journey

Timeline of their relationship

Bellucci and Burton were first linked in October 2022, after they were spotted together at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, France. The couple was also spotted together in Madrid in February 2023. Their relationship was confirmed when Bellucci spoke about it to Elle France in June 2023. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 18th Rome Film Festival in October 2023 and later attended the Globo d'Oro Awards in Rome that July.