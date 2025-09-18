Next Article
Bigg Boss 19 nominations: Abhishek feels let down; Baseer feels alone
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19 just dropped a major twist—after secret nomination talks were exposed, every single contestant ended up on the chopping block.
The reveal left the house in shock, with Abhishek Bajaj feeling let down when Ashnoor chose fairness over friendship, and Baseer Ali admitting he felt alone after none of his friends saved him.
Social media reactions, buzz around twist
Social media quickly lit up with support for Abhishek and Baseer, while others called out the betrayals inside the house.
This twist has everyone—inside and outside the Bigg Boss house—thinking twice about who can really be trusted in this unpredictable game.