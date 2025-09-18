Bigg Boss 19 nominations: Abhishek feels let down; Baseer feels alone Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 just dropped a major twist—after secret nomination talks were exposed, every single contestant ended up on the chopping block.

The reveal left the house in shock, with Abhishek Bajaj feeling let down when Ashnoor chose fairness over friendship, and Baseer Ali admitting he felt alone after none of his friends saved him.