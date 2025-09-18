Next Article
'Love is Blind' S09 trailer, cast, release date
Entertainment
Love Is Blind is back for its ninth season on October 1, this time set in Denver.
The show sticks to its signature format—singles try to connect and maybe even get engaged, all before seeing each other in person.
Episodes roll out across October, with the finale landing on the 22nd.
Meet the singles of this season
This season brings together 32 singles (ages 27-41), including a poker champ and a former COVID crisis nurse.
You'll also meet Ali, a nurse, and Nick, who deals luxury watches.
Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as everyone navigates blind dates, big decisions at the altar, drama-filled moments, and plenty of surprises—all with Denver as the backdrop.