'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel gets release date
After 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel—landing in theaters on May 1, 2026.
This time, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is back, navigating the fast-changing world of media and going head-to-head with her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt).
Cast and plot details
Streep and Blunt return alongside Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci.
New faces joining the cast include Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak.
Inspired by Lauren Weisberger's novel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, the story follows Priestly facing fresh career challenges as media evolves.
Where to watch the movie
Filming started mid-2025 with the original creative team on board to keep that iconic vibe.
The movie will premiere in theaters in the US—no streaming or digital release details have been shared yet.