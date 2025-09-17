'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel gets release date Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

After 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel—landing in theaters on May 1, 2026.

This time, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is back, navigating the fast-changing world of media and going head-to-head with her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt).