NewsBytes recommends: 'Good Boy' final trailer--horror from a dog's perspective Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

The final trailer for Good Boy just dropped, and it's not your typical horror flick.

This time, the story unfolds from Indy the dog's perspective as he picks up on creepy, supernatural happenings in his new countryside home.

As Indy and his owner Todd settle in, Indy senses invisible spirits and even gets warnings from a ghostly dog—turns out their new house has a pretty dark past.