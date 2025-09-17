Next Article
Maharashtra government starts film appreciation circle for Marathi cinema
Entertainment
Maharashtra recently kicked off the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle at the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy to celebrate and promote Marathi cinema.
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who launched the initiative, highlighted how films help shape values and said it's up to us to keep these cultural treasures alive for future generations.
Sant Tukaram screening, membership drive kick off
The launch event featured a screening of the iconic Marathi film Sant Tukaram.
A membership drive also started—₹500 covers three years, giving you free monthly film screenings and early access to events.
If you're among the first 75 to sign up, you'll snag a free ND Studio tour plus half off on a guided tour of Dadasaheb Phalke Film City.