Maharashtra government starts film appreciation circle for Marathi cinema Sep 17, 2025

Maharashtra recently kicked off the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Appreciation Circle at the PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy to celebrate and promote Marathi cinema.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who launched the initiative, highlighted how films help shape values and said it's up to us to keep these cultural treasures alive for future generations.