'Tulsa King' S03 on OTTplay Premium: What to know
Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight "The General" Manfredi in Tulsa King, with Season 3 dropping September 22, 2025.
Streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium in India, the show picks up after Dwight's tense battles to legitimize his empire and outsmart rivals in Tulsa.
Plot, cast, and more
This time, masked enemies claim they're pulling Dwight's strings, pushing him to take on the Dummire family's distillery.
Samuel L. Jackson joins as Russell Lee Washington Junior—a former prison mate of Dwight's who's now been charged with getting rid of him.
Expect returning favorites Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Max Casella as Dwight juggles new alliances and personal drama.
If you're into crime sagas with sharp twists and strong characters, mark your calendar!