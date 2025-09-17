Next Article
Mukesh, Nita Ambani steal spotlight at 'The Bads of Bollywood' premiere
Entertainment
Aryan Khan just premiered his directorial debut, The Ba*ds Of Bollywood, and it was a full-on celebrity scene—Mukesh and Nita Ambani turned heads at the event.
Mukesh kept it classic in a navy suit, while Nita looked elegant in a pastel silk saree with standout jewelry.
About 'The Bads of Bollywood'
Dropping on Netflix this Thursday (September 18), The Ba*ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh and digs into how privilege shapes the industry.
Expect all seven episodes to land at once, exploring what it really takes to break into Bollywood versus being born into it.