Ajay-Kajol attend 'Bads of Bollywood' premiere, support Aryan
Entertainment
Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, had its star-packed premiere at Mumbai's NMACC ahead of the release.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol—friends of Shah Rukh Khan—were there to cheer him on. Kajol even shared her excitement about the series on Instagram earlier.
The show drops on Netflix September 18.
'Bads of Bollywood' premiere in pictures
The red carpet was buzzing with familiar faces like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor.
On screen, you'll see Lakshya, Bobby Deol, and Sahher Bambba in lead roles plus surprise cameos from other Bollywood stars.
With so much industry support at his first premiere, Aryan is definitely making a memorable entrance into directing.