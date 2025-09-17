Ajay-Kajol attend 'Bads of Bollywood' premiere, support Aryan

'Bads of Bollywood' premiere in pictures

The red carpet was buzzing with familiar faces like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor.

On screen, you'll see Lakshya, Bobby Deol, and Sahher Bambba in lead roles plus surprise cameos from other Bollywood stars.

With so much industry support at his first premiere, Aryan is definitely making a memorable entrance into directing.