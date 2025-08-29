'Bigg Boss 19' sets new viewership records on JioHotstar
What's the story
The inaugural episode of Bigg Boss Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has reportedly set new records on JioHotstar. As per JioStar, the show recorded its highest-ever Day 1 views in history and also experienced a remarkable surge in both reach and overall watch time compared to the previous year.
Record-breaking viewership
'Bigg Boss 19' premiere outperforms last season's opening episode
Bigg Boss 19's premiere episode reportedly witnessed a 2.3x jump in reach and a 2.4x rise in watch-time compared to last season's opener. The peak concurrency for this season also doubled compared to Bigg Boss 18's opening episode. Alok Jain, head of cluster entertainment at JioStar, attributed the show's success to its scale and the deep bond audiences share with it.
Sponsorship success
Season attracts 11 sponsors, including Vaseline, Appy Fizz
The latest season of Bigg Boss has drawn 11 sponsors, including Vaseline, Appy Fizz, Danube Properties, Flipkart, Manforce, Lakme Peach Milk, Citroen, Silver Coin Atta, Haier, Fujifilm, and Lux Cozi. According to JioStar, the wide mix of brands spanning FMCG, auto, and lifestyle highlights the show's strong market presence and advertiser confidence. Meanwhile, fans can now watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.