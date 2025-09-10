'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan's security gets major upgrade

Salman's safety is now the show's top priority

Endemol Shine India's CEO Rishi Negi shared that all staff now go through background checks and entry points are more secure than ever.

This comes after a 2024 incident at Salman's Mumbai home involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which led to him getting Y+ category protection.

On top of that, Salman has picked up a bulletproof Nissan Patrol from Dubai and added bulletproof glass at home—making sure everyone can focus on the show without extra worries.