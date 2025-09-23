'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal-Pranit's fight to turn ugly
The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will leave viewers stunned with a shocking fight between musician Amaal Mallik and stand-up comedian Pranit More. The promo shows what started as a casual argument quickly escalating into a fiery confrontation, complete with insults and jibes. In the heat of the moment, Mallik even poked More in the chest multiple times to provoke him.
Mallik called More a 'loser'?
The fight was sparked when More confronted Mallik for allegedly making a derogatory comment about him. In response, Mallik called More a "loser" and said he was "done for life." This only escalated the argument, with More retorting that Mallik was "so poisoned." He further sarcastically suggested that Mallik should continue his backbiting ways.
Amaal aur Pranit mein chhidi behes, kya iss situation se ghar mein hoga tension ka meter high?🫣
Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.
Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyfpic.twitter.com/P8w3sN5w7P
23, 2025
Past behavior
Mallik's derogatory comments spark outrage
This is not the first time Mallik has crossed the line. He was previously heard calling More a "zebra," which has been called out by fans as a racist remark. His derogatory comments have sparked outrage among fans and audiences. In an earlier episode, he also shamed other contestants for their careers, bodies, and skin color. Meanwhile, the new episode on Tuesday will see six people getting nominated. Viewers can continue to watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.