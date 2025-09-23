'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal-Pranit's fight to turn ugly

The fight was sparked when More confronted Mallik for allegedly making a derogatory comment about him. In response, Mallik called More a "loser" and said he was "done for life." This only escalated the argument, with More retorting that Mallik was "so poisoned." He further sarcastically suggested that Mallik should continue his backbiting ways.

Past behavior

Mallik's derogatory comments spark outrage

This is not the first time Mallik has crossed the line. He was previously heard calling More a "zebra," which has been called out by fans as a racist remark. His derogatory comments have sparked outrage among fans and audiences. In an earlier episode, he also shamed other contestants for their careers, bodies, and skin color. Meanwhile, the new episode on Tuesday will see six people getting nominated. Viewers can continue to watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.