'BB19': Zeishan says he's never met 'anyone like' Tanya Mittal

Actor Zeishan Quadri, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 , has opened up about his relationship with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. In a recent chat with News18 Showsha, he revealed he has not met anyone like her in his life. He said, "Mera uske sath koi equation nahi hai, maine sirf maze liye hain baithkar uske sath (I don't have any equation with her, I would sit with her just for fun)."

Controversy Quadri questions Mittal's actions Quadri said, "I even told her that if she's really like this in real life, then I've never met anyone like her before." When asked if he would like to meet her again, he said, "Look, people outside are judging her for how much she lied..." "But that girl really took good care of me...I will always value that." "When she comes out tomorrow, whatever the public or the media asks her won't make any difference to our bond."

Accusation 'You're selfish,' he tells her In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Quadri had said, "And we got nominated, your (Mittal) best friend Neelam got nominated. You don't care at all. You are selfish." "If not, then why did you come and apologize? When did you realize that you were wrong?" "Otherwise, you would not apologize to anyone's father. After all, you are Tanya Mittal." He urged the audience to watch everything carefully before pointing fingers at someone.