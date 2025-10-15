'BB19': Zeishan says he's never met 'anyone like' Tanya Mittal
What's the story
Actor Zeishan Quadri, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has opened up about his relationship with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. In a recent chat with News18 Showsha, he revealed he has not met anyone like her in his life. He said, "Mera uske sath koi equation nahi hai, maine sirf maze liye hain baithkar uske sath (I don't have any equation with her, I would sit with her just for fun)."
Controversy
Quadri questions Mittal's actions
Quadri said, "I even told her that if she's really like this in real life, then I've never met anyone like her before." When asked if he would like to meet her again, he said, "Look, people outside are judging her for how much she lied..." "But that girl really took good care of me...I will always value that." "When she comes out tomorrow, whatever the public or the media asks her won't make any difference to our bond."
Accusation
'You're selfish,' he tells her
In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Quadri had said, "And we got nominated, your (Mittal) best friend Neelam got nominated. You don't care at all. You are selfish." "If not, then why did you come and apologize? When did you realize that you were wrong?" "Otherwise, you would not apologize to anyone's father. After all, you are Tanya Mittal." He urged the audience to watch everything carefully before pointing fingers at someone.
Eviction details
Shocked fans after Quadri's eviction from 'Bigg Boss'
Quadri's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 came as a shock to many. He found himself in the bottom two with actor Ashnoor Kaur during Sunday's episode, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Known for his thoughtful insights, Quadri had built strong connections with contestants such as Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha.