'Bigg Boss': Salman slams Qazi for spitting in ScoutOP's ear
What's the story
The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar will see host Salman Khan reprimand contestant Qazi Touqeer over his controversial behavior. The incident occurred when Touqeer spat into fellow contestant ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh's ear, an act that has drawn widespread criticism. In the promo for Saturday's episode, Khan questioned Touqeer about his actions.
Host's reprimand
Khan's scathing remarks for Touqeer
In the promo, Khan said, "Ye start hua tha Qazi ne Scout ke kaan mein thooka aur ekdum ganda wala ekdum andar tak."
"Qazi, isme humor kaise lagta hai?"
"How is it cool?"
Khan also slammed Touqeer for not taking a stand for his friend, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), saying, "Qazi, stand lene ka tareeka bhi bahut conveniently badalta hai."
Twitter Post
See the promo here
🚨 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo:— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 16, 2026
Salman Khan BASHED Qazi Youqeer and AasifKhan pic.twitter.com/yqHIUknGAM
Incident details
Details of the controversy
The controversy erupted after Touqeer allegedly spat into ScoutOP's ear during a conversation inside the house.
While ScoutOP initially seemed unfazed, things took a turn when Touqeer proudly mentioned it later and made fun of his actions in front of other housemates.
This was followed by a sudden physical fight between Nakul Dhull and Gullu, leading to the former's eviction.
Additional criticism
Former winner Gauahar Khan slams Touqeer's actions
Before this promo was released, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan had also expressed her disappointment over Touqeer's actions.
Despite previously supporting him, she condemned his behavior, saying, "It's not cool what he did with Scout."
Meanwhile, fans can watch the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar on JioHotstar and Colors TV at 10:30pm and 9:00pm, respectively.