Next Article
'Bigg Boss Malayalam': Birthday twist, Adhila and Noora's team split
Bigg Boss Malayalam just dropped a twist—Adhila and Noora, who entered the house as a team, are now playing solo.
The news came right before nominations on Adhila's birthday, so both will face separate tasks and nominations from here on out.
This shake-up promises new strategies and drama in the game.
Housemates celebrated Adhila's birthday with cake and sweet messages
Even with the big change, housemates celebrated Adhila's birthday with cake and sweet video messages from loved ones and past contestants Nadira Mehrin and Aparna Mulberry.
Both Adhila and Noora took the news in stride, ready to tackle this next phase.
Bigg Boss Malayalam has featured duo entries in previous seasons, keeping things unpredictable.