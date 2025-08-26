'Bigg Boss Malayalam': Birthday twist, Adhila and Noora's team split Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Bigg Boss Malayalam just dropped a twist—Adhila and Noora, who entered the house as a team, are now playing solo.

The news came right before nominations on Adhila's birthday, so both will face separate tasks and nominations from here on out.

This shake-up promises new strategies and drama in the game.