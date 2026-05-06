Birla honors Husain's painting at Met Gala in Reed gown
Entertainment
Ananya Birla turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in a unique gown by Harris Reed.
Her dress wasn't just about style: it was a heartfelt tribute to M.F. Husain's iconic work, The Lady with the Sitar, bringing a piece of Indian art history to one of fashion's biggest nights.
Gown foregrounds Husain art, Indian heritage
The gown seamlessly wove Husain's artwork into its design, making the work the star while keeping things elegant and modern.
By choosing this look, Birla spotlighted Indian heritage and showed how fashion can tell powerful cultural stories on a world stage.