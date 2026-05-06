Birla honors Husain's painting at Met Gala in Reed gown Entertainment May 06, 2026

Ananya Birla turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in a unique gown by Harris Reed.

Her dress wasn't just about style: it was a heartfelt tribute to M.F. Husain's iconic work, The Lady with the Sitar, bringing a piece of Indian art history to one of fashion's biggest nights.