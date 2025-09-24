'Bison Kaalamaadan': New song 'Cheenikkallu' out now Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

The new song "Cheenikkallu" from the upcoming film "Bison Kaalamaadan" is out now, featuring vocals by Vijay Yesudas and Chinmayi with music by Nivas K Prasanna. The lyrics come straight from director Mari Selvaraj, adding a personal touch.

Starring Dhruv Vikram as a kabaddi player alongside Anupama Parameswaran, the film draws inspiration from real events.

The track was shared on social media by Applause Entertainment.