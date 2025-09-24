'Bison Kaalamaadan': New song 'Cheenikkallu' out now
The new song "Cheenikkallu" from the upcoming film "Bison Kaalamaadan" is out now, featuring vocals by Vijay Yesudas and Chinmayi with music by Nivas K Prasanna. The lyrics come straight from director Mari Selvaraj, adding a personal touch.
Starring Dhruv Vikram as a kabaddi player alongside Anupama Parameswaran, the film draws inspiration from real events.
The track was shared on social media by Applause Entertainment.
Film and team
Directed by Selvaraj and produced by Applause Entertainment with Neelam Studios, "Bison Kaalamaadan" promises an intense sports drama vibe.
Dhruv Vikram reportedly put in serious prep for his role, joined by Lal and Pasupathy in the cast.
With Ezhil Arasu K behind the camera and Sakthi Thiru on editing, the movie hits theaters on October 17.