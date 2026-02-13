Blake Lively plays mahjong at court during Justin Baldoni settlement

The legal battle explained

Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2025, accusing him of sexual harassment on the film's set and of a smear campaign following behind-the-scenes tensions related to It Ends With Us. She's asking for $500 million in damages.

Baldoni denied everything and filed his own $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist—but that was thrown out in June 2025.