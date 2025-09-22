Next Article
Bobby Deol recalls Shah Rukh's compliment from 1995
Entertainment
At Aryan Khan's directorial debut launch, Bobby Deol recalled how Shah Rukh Khan had praised his Barsaat poster back in 1995.
Bobby also talked about Aryan's humble attitude, saying it reminds him a lot of Shah Rukh's own grounded nature.
Bobby feels lucky to be part of Aryan's debut
The Deols and Khans go way back—SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment produced Bobby's OTT debut, Class of '83, which brought them even closer.
Bobby appreciated Aryan's professionalism on set and credited his respectful vibe to the values taught by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.
He also highlighted how important it is to support each other's kids in the industry and said he feels grateful to be part of Aryan's first project.