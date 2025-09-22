Bobby Deol recalls Shah Rukh's compliment from 1995

Bobby feels lucky to be part of Aryan's debut

The Deols and Khans go way back—SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment produced Bobby's OTT debut, Class of '83, which brought them even closer.

Bobby appreciated Aryan's professionalism on set and credited his respectful vibe to the values taught by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

He also highlighted how important it is to support each other's kids in the industry and said he feels grateful to be part of Aryan's first project.