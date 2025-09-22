Next Article
'Acting lets me explore new sides': Raghav Juyal
Entertainment
Raghav Juyal—famous for his dance moves and TV hosting—has taken on a new challenge as an actor in Aryan Khan's first series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
In a recent chat, he shared that acting lets him explore new sides of himself and keeps things interesting.
While he joked about maybe trying horse riding someday, he made it clear he's all in on acting right now.
Juyal praises Lakshya, Aryan's work on 'The Bads of Bollywood'
Juyal teams up again with Lakshya (his co-star from Kill), saying their on-screen vibe comes from genuine off-screen friendship.
He also had high praise for Aryan Khan's bold and honest approach as a first-time director, especially since comedy-drama isn't easy to nail.
According to Juyal, Khan brings a raw energy that really sets the show apart.