'Acting lets me explore new sides': Raghav Juyal Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

Raghav Juyal—famous for his dance moves and TV hosting—has taken on a new challenge as an actor in Aryan Khan's first series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

In a recent chat, he shared that acting lets him explore new sides of himself and keeps things interesting.

While he joked about maybe trying horse riding someday, he made it clear he's all in on acting right now.