Akshay Kumar once jumped between buildings for 'Angaaray': Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently shared a spine-chilling anecdote from the sets of his 1998 action thriller Angaaray. Speaking on Kapil Sharma 's The Great Indian Kapil Show, he revealed that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once risked his life for a daredevil stunt. "If Hollywood has Tom Cruise , who does his own deadly stunts, we have Akshay Kumar," Bhatt said in a video message.

Stunt details Kumar didn't think twice before jumping, says Bhatt Bhatt recalled how a fight master suggested that Kumar jump from one building to another for a scene. "I said that it would bring the scene to life, but there's also a risk and fear of losing a life. But Akshay said, 'Don't worry, I'll do it,'" Bhatt shared. The filmmaker admitted he shut his eyes during the stunt and only opened them once it was over.

Actor's reaction This is how the stunt unfolded Bhatt described the moment he heard applause after the stunt. "When I heard the applause, then I took a sigh of relief and turned to see that he had landed safely. His expression was as if nothing happened." "I think that was the foundation on the basis of which he has come this far," Bhatt added.