'Bigg Boss 19': Nehal sent to secret room after elimination 

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a shocking twist with model Nehal Chudasama's elimination. However, instead of leaving the house, she was sent to a secret room where she can now observe her fellow contestants. This development is expected to change the dynamics in the house once again. Chudasama is the second contestant this season to enter the secret room after Farrhana Bhatt.

Emotional exit Chudasama broke down after Salman Khan announced her elimination Chudasama was seen breaking down in tears after the host, Salman Khan, announced her elimination. She hugged her friends Bhatt and Baseer Ali while apologizing to Abhishek Bajaj. She asked him to give Ashnoor Kaur the benefit of the doubt and told Bhatt to win the show for her.

Unexpected revelation She overheard shocking conversations of other contestants While in the secret room, Chudasama was shocked to overhear a conversation between composer Amaal Mallik and Zeishan Quadri. Mallik hinted at not forming any alliance with Bhatt or Chudasama and also shared that Bhatt and Ali will soon have problems. This left Chudasama stunned as she recalled how Mallik had spoken about forming a group with them just two days earlier.

Weekend recap Khan's take on the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan criticized Gaurav Khanna, Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Pranit More. He questioned Kaur and Darbar's loyalty to Bajaj during nominations. He also called out Kaur for not supporting Bajaj in the captaincy task. On a positive note, Khan praised Shehbaz Badesha for his entertainment value and loyalty in the house.