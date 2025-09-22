Ranbir, Vicky wear similar outfits for 'Mera Desh Pehle' screening
Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal showed up in similar traditional outfits for the Mumbai screening of "Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi."
The musical, conceptualized by Manoj Muntashir, traces PM Modi's journey from his childhood to his political career.
Big names like Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon were also spotted at the event.
CM Devendra Fadnavis on screening
The screening wasn't just a celebrity affair—Olympic medalists, Padma awardees, and other icons from arts and sports joined in too.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis shared that the goal is to spotlight lesser-known parts of Modi's life.
This Mumbai event is part of a six-city series (with an earlier one in Delhi), aiming to spark more cultural dialogue around Modi's story.