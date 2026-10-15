Why Imran Khan has been asked to leave India
What's the story
Bollywood actor Imran Khan has reportedly been detained by the Mumbai Police under the anti-immigration Act. This comes after his participation in a protest in Mumbai, which was organized to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The protest was attended by hundreds of people and Khan was among those who were detained on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan. He was released later that evening.
Legal action
BJP leader files complaint against Khan
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint against Khan, alleging that he holds foreign citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.
He claims Khan violated rules by participating in a political protest and has sought action against him.
The Gamdevi Police then forwarded Somaiya's complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further investigation.
LOC request
Look out circular sought against Khan
On October 13, Somaiya wrote to the Union Home Ministry and immigration authorities, seeking a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Khan.
He has reportedly asked for the LOC so that Khan cannot leave India until the investigation is complete.
Latest reports suggest that the actor has been asked to leave India by October 28. However, more details are awaited.
Actor's statement
Khan's response to detention
In response to his detention, Khan said he was attending the protest as an individual and not representing any political organization.
He questioned why people are being restricted from moving freely and expressing dissent. Khan also mentioned that he didn't have any demands.
His partner, actor Lekha Washington, alleged that police personnel grabbed her and actor Zayn Marie Khan during the detention, leaving them bruised.
OCI regulations
What does the OCI status entail?
The case has raised questions about the rights of foreign nationals participating in protests in India.
OCI status does not grant Indian citizenship but allows cardholders certain privileges with statutory restrictions. These include restrictions on political activities.
Whether Khan's participation in the protest violated these rules is up to the competent authorities to decide.