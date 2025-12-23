Next Article
'Border 2': Varun, Sunny & Ahan team up for a stylish promo event
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, and Ahan Shetty showed up in style for the Border 2 promotional event, just after dropping the film's trailer.
Fans loved their look together—and for Ahan, it was extra special since his dad Suniel Shetty starred in the original Border.
Cast vibes and release scoop
At the event, Varun shared how grateful he felt to work with Sunny Deol, his childhood hero.
Ahan admitted he was nervous at first but followed his dad's advice to "Be honest with your role, be honest with your character and just have fun."
The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and hits theaters January 22, 2026. Rumor has it some original cast members might cameo too!