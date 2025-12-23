'Drishyam 3' drops release date—mark your calendars!

Why does this matter?

If you've followed the Salgaonkar family's twists and turns, this next chapter picks up four years after Drishyam 2 and brings back familiar faces like Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak from a story by Jeethu Joseph, filming is happening across multiple cities.

Devgn teased fans with "Aakhri hissa baaki hai," hinting at an epic conclusion—plus, if you want to catch up or compare versions, the Malayalam original starring Mohanlal is also expected to release in 2026 and all previous films are streaming online.