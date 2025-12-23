19 minute video row: How AI clip falsely targeted influencers

Since last month, a 19-minute explicit video, reportedly created using artificial intelligence (AI) , has been going viral on social media platforms. The clip as well as keywords like "19 minute viral video" have sparked controversy as several influencers have been wrongly implicated in the scandal. Haryana Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav confirmed that the clip was indeed an AI-generated fake, raising serious questions about privacy and consent in the digital age.

Denials issued Influencers speak out against false claims Popular creators like Payal Dhare (Payal Gamingg) and Sweet_zannat have denied any connection to the video. Dhare expressed her distress over the rumors, urging everyone to stop spreading false content. "I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity," she wrote on Instagram.

Statement 'This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful' Dhare added, "What has been most painful is not only the misrepresentation itself, but the speed and ease with which a person's dignity can be undermined in the digital space." "It's not just for myself but also for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanizing." She also revealed meeting with police officials later.

Sarcastic response 'How can I speak in English?' Sweet_zannat took a more sarcastic approach. In a video, she said, "Look at me properly... now look at her... Does she look like me in any way? She doesn't, right! Then why are people writing '19-minute' in my comments sections?" "Free mein famous kar rahe hai," she continued, adding, "How can I speak in English? Have you guys lost it?" Another creator, Anjali Arora sympathized with fellow creators, noting how a fake MMS had ruined her reputation three years ago.