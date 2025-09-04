Next Article
Box office: 'Baaghi 4' pre-sales hit ₹2.67cr
Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, lands in theaters on September 5. The buzz is real—especially after the release of Marjaana, a heartfelt track by B Praak and Siddhaant Miishhraa.
The film features Shroff alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.
'Baaghi 4': Plot, cast, and competition
Directed by A Harsha, this sequel takes the franchise in a new direction by exploring addiction and the aftermath of a suicide attempt.
Expect high-stakes drama and an intense showdown between Shroff and Dutt.
With over one lakh tickets already sold (₹2.67cr), Baaghi 4 is off to a strong start—but it faces stiff competition from other releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Bengal Files.