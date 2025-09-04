Box office: 'Baaghi 4' pre-sales hit ₹2.67cr

'Baaghi 4': Plot, cast, and competition

Directed by A Harsha, this sequel takes the franchise in a new direction by exploring addiction and the aftermath of a suicide attempt.

Expect high-stakes drama and an intense showdown between Shroff and Dutt.

With over one lakh tickets already sold (₹2.67cr), Baaghi 4 is off to a strong start—but it faces stiff competition from other releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Bengal Files.