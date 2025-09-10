Box office buzz: 'They Call Him OG' rakes in ₹10cr+
They Call Him OG, a Telugu action crime film, is turning heads even before release—earning over ₹10 crore (about $1.13 million) from US premiere ticket sales.
Directed by Sujeeth, the movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a Mumbai gangster returning after almost a decade to take back his turf from rival Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi).
Film's advance ticket sales are on the rise
More than 39,000 tickets have already been sold across over 425 US locations.
Advance bookings in North America have hit $1.26 million (₹11.10 crore), and that's expected to climb with more theaters opening sales for the September 24 premiere.
Story of 'They Call Him OG'
If you're into high-stakes crime thrillers with big personalities and intense showdowns, this one's worth checking out.
Set against Mumbai's gritty underworld vibes, They Call Him OG is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of action-packed stories.