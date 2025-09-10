Box office buzz: 'They Call Him OG' rakes in ₹10cr+ Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

They Call Him OG, a Telugu action crime film, is turning heads even before release—earning over ₹10 crore (about $1.13 million) from US premiere ticket sales.

Directed by Sujeeth, the movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a Mumbai gangster returning after almost a decade to take back his turf from rival Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi).