Next Article
Box office collection: 'Dashavatar' continues to impress with ₹17.5cr
Entertainment
The Marathi thriller "Dashavatar" is still going strong, pulling in a total of ₹17.5 crore so far—even on weekdays when most films slow down.
Thanks to its gripping story and solid execution, the movie continues to draw crowds for night shows and has become a surprise hit at the box office.
Film has received positive reviews from critics, audience
Directed by Subodh Khanolkar and featuring veterans Dilip Prabhawalkar and Mahesh Manjrekar, "Dashavatar" earned ₹1 crore on its eighth day and kept up the pace through its second week.
Critics have called out its powerful performances and visuals—ETimes even gave it 3 stars, describing it as a worthy watch that proves good content matters more than big names.