Box office collection: 'Dashavatar' continues to impress with ₹17.5cr Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

The Marathi thriller "Dashavatar" is still going strong, pulling in a total of ₹17.5 crore so far—even on weekdays when most films slow down.

Thanks to its gripping story and solid execution, the movie continues to draw crowds for night shows and has become a surprise hit at the box office.