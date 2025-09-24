'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns after 400+ artists sign letter Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returns Tuesday, following a short break after Jimmy Kimmel's comments about the MAGA movement's reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk led to the show's suspension.

Disney paused the show due to concerns from the FCC and affiliate networks, which set off protests at Disney offices and an open letter supporting Kimmel signed by over 400 artists, including Meryl Streep.