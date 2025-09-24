Next Article
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns after 400+ artists sign letter
Entertainment
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returns Tuesday, following a short break after Jimmy Kimmel's comments about the MAGA movement's reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk led to the show's suspension.
Disney paused the show due to concerns from the FCC and affiliate networks, which set off protests at Disney offices and an open letter supporting Kimmel signed by over 400 artists, including Meryl Streep.
Glen Powell and Sarah McLachlan will be the guests
Glen Powell will join to talk about his new Hulu sports comedy "Chad Powers," premiering September 30.
Sarah McLachlan is also stopping by—she recently spoke out about free speech at a Lilith Fair docuseries event.
Their appearances signal that conversations around media and expression are still front and center as Kimmel returns.