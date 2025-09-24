'IT: Welcome to Derry' premiere date, cast, plot, trailer
Get ready for some chills—IT: Welcome to Derry, the prequel series expanding Stephen King's iconic horror universe, premieres globally on HBO Max October 26, 2025.
Set in the 1950s and 60s, the show dives into Pennywise's origins and explores new stories around Mike Hanlon's grandparents.
Andy Muschietti (who directed the recent IT films) is back at the helm for several episodes.
Where to watch 'Welcome to Derry'
The series will be available on HBO Max globally, except in India where it will be available on JioHotstar.
For fans in India, catch it on JioHotstar starting October 27.
Cast and characters
Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise alongside Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso.
Expect fresh characters and storylines.
There's already a teaser out; a full trailer is coming mid-October.