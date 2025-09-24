'IT: Welcome to Derry' premiere date, cast, plot, trailer Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Get ready for some chills—IT: Welcome to Derry, the prequel series expanding Stephen King's iconic horror universe, premieres globally on HBO Max October 26, 2025.

Set in the 1950s and 60s, the show dives into Pennywise's origins and explores new stories around Mike Hanlon's grandparents.

Andy Muschietti (who directed the recent IT films) is back at the helm for several episodes.